World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. South Korea
  5. studioVASE
  6. 2017
  7. Moss Garden / studioVASE

Moss Garden / studioVASE

  • 20:00 - 17 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moss Garden / studioVASE
Save this picture!
Moss Garden / studioVASE, © Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

© Woo-Jin Park © Woo-Jin Park © Woo-Jin Park © Woo-Jin Park + 30

  • Architects

    studioVASE

  • Location

    Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Lead architect

    studioVASE

  • Team

    studioVASE

  • Area

    866.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Woo-Jin Park

  • Category

    Restaurant
Save this picture!
© Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

Text description provided by the architects. There is a large-scaled building enough to overwhelm one side of residential area at Nonhyun-dong, Gangnam-gu. However somehow, no sign or notice seems to meet the eyes. After moving along the accessing stairs, the seers are captivated by a secret atmosphere as if they steal a glance at a hidden garden. In the garden, the composedness to purify their mind coexists with the dynamic to remind of tropical jungle. ‘ㄷ’-shaped large interior space makes our eyes busy. People enjoying food and tea, fresh fruits and organic beverages placed appetizingly next to them, green plants and unique daily goods... Although many elements are too intricate to classify as a specific space, it feels comfortable and relaxed exquisitely. It is just the power of Moss Garden’s first impression.

Save this picture!
© Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

Moss Garden is a place where various contents aiming at the slow life gather together; a florist Zinna James’atelier and showroom ‘Zinna James Beautiful’, farm-made cafe ‘St. Lukemari’, farm-made kitchen ‘Good Samarian Recipes’, a director So Sun Lee’s ‘Sosun Favorites’, and lifestly shop ‘Moss Garden Market’. It is a complex space which serves as a flower shop, B&F shop, multi-shop and gallery, but the designer explains the concept of this space definitely in a word, ‘secret garden’.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

“I intended to maximize its secret interest caused by low ceiling height and human traffic line like labyrinth. Because I have had a special bond with the client for years, I know his affection about the building well. He wanted to leave the old wood in the existing building and the nature imbued in the garden as they are. So I tried to create newness with living things harmoniously rather than adding artificial things to the space. I made a rear garden looking crude and primitive just like a scene of movies ‘Attila Marcel’ and ‘Great Expectations’.”

Save this picture!
© Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

Leaving the building’s traces and elegance as they are, doesn’t mean not to change the spacial sense at all. It can be said that the way to produce results by blending materials suitable for Moss Garden’s taste verges on a kind of styling. The excellent aesthetic sense of clients, a couple of a CF director and a graphic designer, also contributed to it. Their firm taste and Studiovase’s experienced sensibility transformed a roughly-thrown space into a scene of high-quality CF. While the space flows fluidly as a sequence, the various dramatic devices are revealed in the right place.

Save this picture!
© Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

Maybe because he didn’t cling to unnecessary design, Moss Garden is full of liveliness, just like good food cooked by a good chef with good materials, making an unique scene in a transitional zone between raw things and new things. Cafe&Restaurant ‘Good Samarian Recipes’ means not only a good Samaritan found in the Bible, but also something made of healthy materials with adding nothing. Ultimately, aesthetics of slowness shown in this somewhat intricate ‘secret garden’ tells the essence of good space secretly.

Save this picture!
© Woo-Jin Park
© Woo-Jin Park

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
studioVASE
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant South Korea
Cite: "Moss Garden / studioVASE" 17 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909446/moss-garden-studiovase/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream