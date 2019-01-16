Villa Geef / Damilano Studio Architects

+ 22

Architects Damilano Studio Architects

Location Sondrio, Italy

Architect in Charge Duilio Damilano

Collaborator Enrico Massimino

Area 4150.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Andrea Martiradonna

Category Houses

Text description provided by the architects. Villa GEEF was born in a compromised context in the first outskirts of Sondrio (Italy) within a lot that was used as a relax time place by employees of an electric company. The large lot was in fact occupied by a building and playgrounds all around.

Despite the existing fabric, the area was presented with great potential due to its size and the surrounding mountain landscape characterized by typical vineyards of Valtellina. In the first intention of the client there was a desire to build a multi-storey villa, the project developed by Damilanostudio Architects focused on a villa on a single ground floor for both the comfort and the relationship with the landscape, the choice of building a home on one floor opens its eyes to the vineyards and the private park.

The villa develops in to two different areas joined by the covered porch in line with access to the lot. On the one hand, the garage and the dependance for the guests. On the other hand, the owners' residence.