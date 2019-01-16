Ostufer / Holzrausch

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, located on the upper floor of a villa, was partially gutted and re-zoned by a space-forming built-in furniture that had become part of the architecture.

This architectural furniture takes on different functions:

The main changes are a new access situation to the WC and the modernised and enlarged bathroom. Sliding door and storage space in the bathroom, wine cellar and refrigerator drawer in the corridor were also integrated into the architectural furniture.

From the architectural furniture, the extension into the kitchen takes the form of a tall cabinet for the oven and refrigerators. The kitchen unit was placed directly adjacent. This sequence creates both generosity and a flowing development of the room into the private dining area.

For the arrangement of the large children's room with the adjoining housekeeping area and the children's dressing room in front of it, another piece of architectural furniture was installed.

In the remaining part of the apartment, the existing building was carefully restored, existing fixtures integrated into the new design and the existing floor supplemented. Borseries in the living/dining area were developed in a modern interpretation and fit naturally into the overall picture.