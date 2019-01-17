CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates

+ 12

Construction Grupo Ravi

Structure GAP Associates

Quantity Surveyor/Technical Architect Jordi Marín

MEP Engineering Acosta Enginyers More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building holds indoor athletic activities such as 100m race or long jump and is used mostly in cold seasons to warm up and avoid injuries of the athletes.

The shape of the building is defined by the footprint of the plot, the streetwalk on one side and the athletic stadium and track on the other, while entrances are located on both short sides. The metal structure is designed with Fink trusses painted in white, that help optimize structural elements, to cover the whole space, varying from 10 to 19 meters long.

The concrete walls are due for vandalism and to avoid external-internal visual connection for distractions, and the polycarbonate elements offer a filtered natural light and create an illuminated landmark at night.