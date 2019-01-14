World
  Dugu-Dong House | / JMY architects

Dugu-Dong House | / JMY architects

  20:00 - 14 January, 2019
Dugu-Dong House | / JMY architects
Dugu-Dong House | / JMY architects, © Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

© Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon + 16

  • Architects

    JMY architects

  • Location

    Geumjeong-gu, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Jaemin Yoon / Seongmin Lee, JMY architects

  • Design Team

    Hyejin Park

  • Area

    171.36 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Joonhwan Yoon

  • Category

    Houses

  • Collaborator-S

    MOA Structure

  • Collaborator-M

    HL Consulting Engineers

  • Collaborator-E

    Daewon Pobis

  • Construction

    Dodam Construction
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. Dugu-dong houses are the projects that three householders bought the site together and divided separately to build each house. This site - an irregular, triangular lot facing a planned road due south - was the most unsatisfactory at the time of parcel division. In terms of its area, the initial requirement of at least 65pyeong was reduced to 51 pyeong during the planning process.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

As a house for a family of four, the interior space was planned bearing in mind the fact that the children would move out of the house in the not-too-distant future. For example, the current master bedroom could be converted into a guestroom or a multi-purpose room, while the children's bedrooms could be converted into a dressing room or a new master bedroom, or the family bathroom could be changed into a master bathroom.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Due to the spatial composition of the house and because of the complex requirements and shape of the site, the decision was made to reduce the size of the courtyard. Two yards on the east and west face a garden wall, which functions like a nature trail linking all of the interior and exterior spaces together. The area was configured to appear as if each of the spaces rest within a garden that is as large as the site, and communicate with each other in a horizontal manner.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Another feature of the spatial composition Is the multi-purpose space (which is not an attic) on the 2nd floor, which is linked to the roof garden. The 1st and 2nd floors are open, allowing for vertical communication - a vertical intermediary space which refracts another view visible only from the second floor. This house is composed of countless intermediary spaces and transitional spaces, and is a structure with a strong sense of 'place' that is open and connected to the more functional spaces.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Cite: "Dugu-Dong House | / JMY architects" 14 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

