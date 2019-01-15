World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Mexico
  Arquitectura Sistémica
  2018
  dn65 / Arquitectura Sistémica

dn65 / Arquitectura Sistémica

  17:00 - 15 January, 2019
dn65 / Arquitectura Sistémica
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    Arquitectura Sistémica

  • Location

    Calle División del Nte. 65, Locaxco, 05330 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Samantha Mendoza, Antonio Peña

  • Design Team

    Regina Kuri, Camila Ureña

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Category

    Apartments
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment complex is located in one of the coldest areas of Mexico City, so the intention is to make it feel as warm as possible beginning with the building materials. We used a building block of a particular color to help it feel warmer. The orientation is also one of the top priorities we searched while designing this apartments. It is made up of 56 units, each fully equipped and designed to meet the highest standards.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The gardens were designed to help the views and filter rainwater so that it can be reutilized, reducing the ecological impact of the building. We divided the complex in three blocks so that we could achieve some interior patios, helping with light, ventilation and creating more gardens. The roof has a roof garden that anyone can use and is designed by creating individual spaces that connect and give flexibility to the user.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

To create the lattice we used the same block and turned it so that the whole complex feels like a monolithic mass with different textures and intentions that discretely reveal the private parts of the project and create an interesting interaction with the street. The buildings take advantage of the combination of woods and urban context that surround it and create a mix of views that is unique to the Contadero zone of Mexico City.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project location

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
