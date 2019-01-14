Nanjing Times Mansion Metropolitan Aesthetic Center / Nanjing Tianhua Architectural Design

Save this picture! The main entrance of the building hidden under the light and the "window of time" on the second floor. Image © Jianghe Zeng

+ 43

Architects Nanjing Tianhua Architectural Design Company

Location Crossing of Yongsheng Road and Tianxing Road, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Lead Architects Jing Zhang, Angang Zhou, Ming Wang

Design Team Xiaotong Lu, Shiliang Pan

Area 1445.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jianghe Zeng

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Nanjing Taihao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Wanke Xuhui Zhengrong Hongyang Zhongjun joint development)

Landscape Consultant HWA Anqi Daoer (Shanghai) Environmental Planning Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Interior Consultant Jiai Interior Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Consultant Shanghai Xima Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

Lighting Consultant Shanghai Fusi Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Author Ming Wang More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Architecture and courtyard landscape reflect each other. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. As Louis Kahn said: “All material in nature, the mountains and the streams and the air and we, are made of Light which has been spent, and this crumpled mass called material casts a shadow, and the shadow belongs to Light.” We use the light as the director, shadow as the protagonist, and space narrative to guide people to experience individuality and unique light & shadow space.

Save this picture! Light and shadow on the building's simple and powerful carving. Image © Jianghe Zeng

This project is located in a city park. The site is narrow and the surrounding environment is noisy. We designed a box, a mirror-like waterscape, and an L- shaped cloister to counter the narrowness of the site. The irregular plot is the parking lot. The reflection of the building merges with the mottled light and shadow in the corridor, which continuously carves and extends the space and endows the space with tranquility.

Save this picture! The real scene of the Time Mansion Metropolitan Aesthetic Center. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Light & Shadow Carving

We strive to unify the interior and the exterior and rationalize the logic of the space experience. Covering the building's facade with highly-transparent glass, ultra-white U-shaped glass, stone and aluminum plate, the constant contract of the transparent, translucent and opaque parts in the light and shadow becomes more harmonious.

Save this picture! Light and shadow space 3 light spaces

The Ultra-white U-shaped glass has a soft and translucent texture in daylight. The continuous horizontal of light gray stone records the flow of the time when the light changes.

Save this picture! U-glass after the gentle light, Zen garden landscape, dynamic light and shadow space intertwined. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Light & Shadow Space

Light is the soul of architectural space, so we designed three different light spaces in the interior: the light lobby, the light display area, and the light leisure area.

Save this picture! Quiet, elegant leisure space. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Save this picture! Overlooking the polygonal spiral staircase and lounge area. Image © Jianghe Zeng

People in the upper and lower layers of the "light lobby" are connected by a linear and delicate two-story space, creating a spatial dialogue; under the light and shadow, the poetry of space and materials is inadvertently presented.

Save this picture! The first floor of the reception hall of Light looks at the roof linear sunroof. Image © Jianghe Zeng

The skylight of the “light display area” is square, where the light passes through folded aluminum sheets to form shadows; refracted and diffused by the light grey stones, the light roams around the rhythmic short walls around, giving space the unique temperament of a museum.

Save this picture! An artistic display area. Image © Jianghe Zeng

"Leisure area of light" interconnections with the corridor and the leisure area with the large rectangular side hall. Light filters through the roof louvers, recording the interactions between time and space.

Save this picture! Second floor corridor space in the afternoon. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Save this picture! U-glass after the gentle light, Zen garden landscape, dynamic light and shadow space intertwined. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Light & Shadow Sequence

The building cleverly borrows the street scenery, presenting a tranquil and humble attitude behind the walls, in response to the bustling city.

Save this picture! Looking back at the second floor of the reception hall of Light, the poetic expression of light and shadow space and materials. Image © Jianghe Zeng

In the courtyard space, the buildings and the landscapes integrate each other, enlarging the narrow space and enriching the space experience.

Save this picture! Light and shadow changing reception area stone wall. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Fragmented scenes in the L-shaped cloister, leave people with expectations for the venues ahead.

Save this picture! The reflection of the building in the mirror waterscape and the shadow of the corridor in the corridor after the light through the metal mesh curtain. Image © Jianghe Zeng

The folded staircase at the end of the recreation area looks like a sculpture, suggesting an important streamline to the second floor.

Save this picture! A polygonal corridor extends the path of people's travel. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Conclusion

The buildings are hidden in the noisy city simplify the complex, letting light tell the story in space, guiding people to shuttle between light and shadow, feeling the dialogue between time and space, and appreciating the beauty of life.