World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Estúdio BRA
  6. 2017
  7. Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA

  • 10:00 - 10 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA
Save this picture!
Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 29

  • Architects

    Estúdio BRA

  • Location

    Guarujá - State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    André Di Gregorio, Rodrigo Maçonilio

  • Architects in Charge

    André Di Gregorio, Rodrigo Maçonilio

  • Team

    Julia Lazcano, Alanna Scarcelli, Júlia Brückmann

  • Area

    96.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The new address of a retired couple on the coast of São Paulo. The architectural intervention in the existing space was based on the decompartmentalization of the environments that were once fragmented did not represent the lifestyle of the residents.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Sketch Floor Plan
Sketch Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

After renovation, kitchen, dining room, living room and balcony have become a single space, allowing different possibilities of use in the day to day. The subtraction of part of the walls provided, besides the visual permeability, the best air circulation throughout the social area.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The apartment is now organized in four different boxes of uses, marked by four different colors and textures: wood, concrete, white and blue. The wood at the multifunctional furniture designed by the architects marks the interaction between living and dining room. The furniture is support for electronic appliances, drawers, bar, and living sofa. Already at night that furniture works as a large lamp.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The concrete present in the walls and at the doors, evidence and organizes the program destined to the couple and their son. The white color organizes the program for guests, there are always friends who come to spend the weekend at the beach and enjoy the company of the couple. The blue color marks the volume of the kitchen and laundry area.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estúdio BRA
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA" [Apartamento Garú / Estúdio BRA] 10 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909228/garu-apartment-estudio-bra/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream