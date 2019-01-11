World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Thailand
  5. AA+A
  6. 2018
  7. HUUU! Store / AA+A

HUUU! Store / AA+A

  • 21:00 - 11 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HUUU! Store / AA+A
Save this picture!
HUUU! Store / AA+A, © VARP
© VARP

© VARP © VARP © VARP © VARP + 23

  • Architects

    AA+A

  • Location

    Siam Square Soi 3, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

  • Area

    144.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    VARP
Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP

Text description provided by the architects. The store locates at the heart of the most reputation shopping spot ‘Siam square’ in Bangkok. HUUU! has focused on luxury exotic and extra high quality of shades picking up from around the world. The retail has 3 levels which contain [life style space at 2F], [vintage forest at 3F] and [office space at 4F].

Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP
Save this picture!
Circle Design Diagram
Circle Design Diagram
Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP

Every floor has its own design based on products and function. The core concept is ‘circle’. The simple shape of eye, focus, infinity, rotation, and unity. We analyzed the circle in a diagram to see how the patterns of the circle could affect our eyes perception.

Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP

On the second floor. The pure white PU floor will catch the eye of pedestrians by the contrast of the complexity between the context of both entrance, Siam Square street and Lido theater. The temper glass shelf organized in circular boundary and display products on its continuously in vertical.

Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP

The stainless arch placed in a refracted direction to distributed product zoning and expanding the whole structure with a reflection mirror on the wall along the space. The clients could try the sunglasses with the full body looks. The opened ceiling installed with the C-line structure as ‘bone’ of the ceiling which spaces out from the arch wall to created layers of space above. The natural black stone standing for highlight display in the middle of space merging with horizontal mirror like a homogeneous table to divided the circulation.

Save this picture!
© VARP
© VARP

On the third floor. Lighting becomes warmer. Bringing the feeling back to the neo-nostalgic atmosphere. Vintage materials featured as gold, monochrome marble, dark wood, and olive green color. The cabinet display repeated continuously with the circle void which could display one by one to represent the individual character of vintage sunglasses. The column display exhibit in the middle of space as exploded circle shape in a vertical direction and be able to rotate around themselves. The circle fragment marble floor support and emphasize the boundary of each column display in symmetric perspective.

Save this picture!
Process Design Diagram
Process Design Diagram

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AA+A
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Thailand
Cite: "HUUU! Store / AA+A" 11 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909220/huuu-store-aa-plus-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream