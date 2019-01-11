HUUU! Store / AA+A

+ 23

Architects AA+A

Location Siam Square Soi 3, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Area 144.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs VARP

Text description provided by the architects. The store locates at the heart of the most reputation shopping spot ‘Siam square’ in Bangkok. HUUU! has focused on luxury exotic and extra high quality of shades picking up from around the world. The retail has 3 levels which contain [life style space at 2F], [vintage forest at 3F] and [office space at 4F].

Every floor has its own design based on products and function. The core concept is ‘circle’. The simple shape of eye, focus, infinity, rotation, and unity. We analyzed the circle in a diagram to see how the patterns of the circle could affect our eyes perception.

On the second floor. The pure white PU floor will catch the eye of pedestrians by the contrast of the complexity between the context of both entrance, Siam Square street and Lido theater. The temper glass shelf organized in circular boundary and display products on its continuously in vertical.

The stainless arch placed in a refracted direction to distributed product zoning and expanding the whole structure with a reflection mirror on the wall along the space. The clients could try the sunglasses with the full body looks. The opened ceiling installed with the C-line structure as ‘bone’ of the ceiling which spaces out from the arch wall to created layers of space above. The natural black stone standing for highlight display in the middle of space merging with horizontal mirror like a homogeneous table to divided the circulation.

On the third floor. Lighting becomes warmer. Bringing the feeling back to the neo-nostalgic atmosphere. Vintage materials featured as gold, monochrome marble, dark wood, and olive green color. The cabinet display repeated continuously with the circle void which could display one by one to represent the individual character of vintage sunglasses. The column display exhibit in the middle of space as exploded circle shape in a vertical direction and be able to rotate around themselves. The circle fragment marble floor support and emphasize the boundary of each column display in symmetric perspective.