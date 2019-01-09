Work Environment Tweeperenboom / ALT architectuur

+ 28

Architects ALT architectuur

Location Winksele, 3020 Herent, Belgium

Lead Architect Thierry Lagrange (ALT architectuur)

Area 475.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Johnny Umans

Construction Studiebureau Riessauw bvba

Technics Frederik Christiaens

Lighting The Home Project (Lisboa)

Client Tweeperenboom More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Three volumes are added at the old house, situated in front of a square with the old church of Winksele.

The three volumes create a new situation. A series of spaces will be used now for the wonderful activities of the cooperation Tweeperenboom.

The new volumes remind us of typical forms, materialities, and constructions of rural architecture.