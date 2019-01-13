Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects

+ 32

Architects ZROBYM architects

Location Minsk, Belarus

Lead Architects Andrus Bezdar, Roman Mohamad

Clients Kitchen Coffee Roasters

Area 230.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tatiana Sibas

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Interior project of the production facility. The company Kitchen Coffee Roasters is engaged in the roasting coffee process in Minsk, Belarus. We increased the space of almost 200 square meters by building the second floor. Kitchen Coffee Roasters team holds training workshops there. It was necessary to repair almost two hundred square meters with a ceiling height of seven meters in a limited budget.

Based on this, we proposed to divide the room into two levels. The renovation of the main space was made to the level of three meters from the floor, so we saved the budget for the decoration of the walls and the ceiling. In this way, we created a contrast between the old walls of the production hall and the smooth white walls of the new production.

We used a self-leveling floor. The paintings are a detail that emphasizes the idea of “interrupting” the design on the level of three meters. Dobermans are painted on three paintings - one canvas is placed on the floor, and the dog is painted to its full height. In the other two paintings, the heads of dogs are higher than the level of three meters from the floor. Respectively, the heads don’t appear in the composition.