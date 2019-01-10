World
  Refurbishment of 3 Historical Buildings / Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

Refurbishment of 3 Historical Buildings / Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects

  06:00 - 10 January, 2019
Refurbishment of 3 Historical Buildings / Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

  • Structural Engineer

    Planet Engineering

  • Technical Engineer

    Abetec

  • Construction Costs

    € 2.800.000
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. We regard renovations as exercises in empathy. In the renovation of the eclectic buildings in the Leysstraat in Antwerp, we used a lot of empathy to give a nineteenth century building a second breath. Behind the flamboyant, eclectic façade, a whole series of uninteresting rooms were hidden. In the design we try to eliminate the schizophrenia between a masterly façade and a meager interior.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

We adopt a formal strategy that, like the façade, is eclectic and accumulative. Room after room we define the potentials and the necessities associated with the refurbishment into apartments.

Axonometric
Axonometric

An essential spatial component are the breakthroughs. What were once 3 historic buildings, we now renovate up to 2 apartments per layer. We dramatize the breakthroughs through the party walls. Along the chimney, through the chimney or on the mantelpiece, there are perforations that create a new route and connect the room structure.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Double circulations, steps and deep perspectives contribute to the spaciousness of the circulation. Some openings are cut out of the corner.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Plan
Plan
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Surprising moments are hidden in all corners of the building. A shower under a bas-relief, a hidden door to the elevator, a paravent contains a shower.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The materialization breathes an equal amount of empathy. Kitchens receive profiling or become aedicules. Arches and color accents contribute to the quality of each room. The attic has its own, unpolished atmosphere. Interventions have a coarser grain here.

Section
Section

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Bovenbouw
Barbara Van Der Wee Architects
Cite: "Refurbishment of 3 Historical Buildings / Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects" 10 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

