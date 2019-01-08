World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estudio Borrachia
  6. 2017
  7. Marta House / Estudio Borrachia

Marta House / Estudio Borrachia

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marta House / Estudio Borrachia
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 43

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The Marta House is part of a set of works that the studio has been doing with similar strategies; newborn artifacts located over the existing, trying to link them with the unique nature of the Buenos Aires roofs, as well as introducing a series of relationships with the natural environment, the nature that lies beneath the city, and that when revalued, it raises methods of approach between the crude need of the urban and the possibility of generating landscapes of kindness for the human being and all the species that coexist or could coexist with him in these areas.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The house is a single-family house from the first part of century 20, typical of Buenos Aires central districts. It was designed for a six-member family, a marriage with 4 children, with ages ranging from 9 to 14 years. The program included, in addition to spatial improvements and a new organization on the existing ground floor, the incorporation of a master bedroom upstairs, storage space and services and the readjustment of a grill sector with a view to using the Roof as an expansion for family events.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The expansion module added to the upper floor, works as a single piece that contains the access ladder and wraps with a metallic skin each one of the elements that compose it, unifying the new with the existing, and that when hovering towards the street, it covers with a cantilever the access to the house and endows it with personality.

Save this picture!
Transversal Section
Transversal Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A skylight on the staircase was born to improve the climatic condition of the ground floor (which now also adds new windows and cross ventilation) allowing its opening to evacuate the hot air, generating a very useful fireplace effect in summer, as well as introducing natural light in the circulation.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

In the center of the house,  a revalued courtyard works as an articulator of public and private areas and builds the framework for the incorporation of the staircase as a fold that arises from the volume perched on the existing. In conjunction with the skylight, they produce a deformation of the piece that from some angles is seen as a prism, but from here, it parasitizes and is introduced finding vacant spaces in the original construction.

To this new volume, completely built in dry and covered in sheet metal, is added a weave of anchors, attached to the fastening screws of the sheet, in order to allow future receive a new vegetable skin and behaving as support for a great variety of species, plants, birds and insects, transforming the facade into a kind of garden or vertical ecosystem that completes the architecture generating a contribution to the nature of the city.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

We assume that with the multiplication of these artifacts involved with the natural, hovering above the constructed fabric, one could think of an increase in density that is not contrary to the idea of ​​achieving a more human and pleasant city for all the thousands of organisms and microorganisms that we inhabit in it.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio Borrachia
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Argentina
Cite: "Marta House / Estudio Borrachia" [Casa Marta / Estudio Borrachia] 08 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909106/marta-house-estudio-borrachia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream