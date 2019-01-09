World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Monuments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Team V Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. House of Province / Team V Architecture

House of Province / Team V Architecture

  • 06:00 - 9 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House of Province / Team V Architecture
Save this picture!
House of Province / Team V Architecture, © Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

© Jannes Linders © Jannes Linders © Jannes Linders © Jannes Linders + 29

  • Interior

    OTH architecten

  • Renovation advice

    Architectenbureau Fritz

  • Roof construction

    SIDstudio

  • Landscape

    Karres en Brands Landschapsarchitecten

  • Client

    VolkerWessels Integraal B.V.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

Text description provided by the architects. The renovated House of Province of Gelderland in Arnhem (the Netherlands) has received this year the Best Building of the Year Award by the Royal Institute of Dutch Architects. The project called for the renovation of the existing building and the construction of a new extension, resulting in the creation of a sustainable and contemporary work environment while maintaining the monumental character of the original building.

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

Between old and new
"The beauty of the House of Province is how we have been able to incorporate design at every level, from the urban planning scale to the minutiae of the details", says Jeroen van Schooten, who as architect and director of Team V Architecture is responsible for architectural design.

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

The design enhances the relationship between the market square and the Rhine river by means of an elevated plaza which encircles the buildings. Further connections to the public realm are created by new pedestrian routes which run across the complex, one of which passes through the new building where passers-by can see the Province at work. Links between the new building and the monumental House of the Province are made by bridges of mirrored aluminum whose reflections obscure the boundaries between building and bridge, old and new. According to Van Schooten, the bridges are exemplary of the overall design: "The House of Province surprises and connects".

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

An innovative roof 
The former courtyard of the House of the Province has been transformed into an indoor plaza by means of an innovative roof design using ETFE cushions. “The design of the roof was influenced by the desire to have as minimal an impact as possible on the monument, and therefore a lightweight construction of rods and cables was designed in collaboration with SIDstudio" says Van Schooten. The rods of the roof structure are orientated to the centre point of the courtyard and incorporate LED lighting at their ends. “It makes for an interesting play of light: as you walk through the atrium, the roofscape changes all the time." The new roof not only provides a monumental reception hall, it also helps to significantly reduce energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

Historical value
"We have tried to use and strengthen the cultural-historical value of the House of Province, a famed Gesamtkunstwerk from the fifties, which means the building can be seen as one complete work of art.” Characteristic motifs from the monument, such as the hourglass pattern, return to the new building and new characteristic elements have been added. An example of such a new element is the blue staircase in the courtyard, which also serves as information desk, seating area and tree planter. "The blue steel and the hourglass are part of the Gesamtkunstwerk. If you look around, you will encounter it everywhere in the buildings. It is these kind of details that make the House of Province so very special”.

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

Public-private partnership
The House of Province has been procured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), led by VolkerWessels Integraal, who are responsible for the Design, Construction, Maintenance and Operation for a period of 20 years. The design team was made up of Team V Architecture, OTH architects, Karres and Brands Landscape Architects, Bureau Fritz, Bartels, SIDstudio, DGMR and Valstar Simonis.

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

The House of Province Gelderland has been nominated for the EU Mies Arch Prize 2019!

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Team V Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Monuments Offices Office buildings Sustainability The Netherlands
Cite: "House of Province / Team V Architecture" 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909071/house-of-province-team-v-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream