YT House / rear studio + AHO design studio

Architects AHO design studio, rear studio

Location Vietnam

Lead Architects Ho Quoc Dan, Le Hoang Hieu

Design Team Nguyen Hoang Xuan, Lu Nguyen Y Xuan, Nguyen Anh Viet

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Quang Dam

Constructor Pham Thang, Pham Nhon

Site Area 650 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. YT house is located in a small village on a relatively flat plains northwest of Daklak, an area bordering on Cambodian territory, the architecture here is mixed by many different regions as most of the migrants here do the new-economy. We propose a horizontal roof stretches along the land, which forms the under-roof area for the functions of the house.

With the basic structure to ensure the construction technique and shorten the construction time, the steel structural support system plays the role of supporting the roof, "the roof seems like floating in a natural context".

Implanted under the roof two private function blocks at two gables, one side is kitchen and toilet, the other side is two bedrooms. These two functional blocks work as the double walls combined with the floor, the roof and the sliding doors form the common space at the center of the house.

The formation of common space at the center of the house acts as a multi-dimensional connection space, on one hand, it connects two main functional blocks, on the other hand, it connects the external and internal spaces. "natural flowing through the house". Private spaces are stretched beyond the boundary of the roof, framing a part of the landscape to regulate the microclimate and enhance the homeowner experience.

The slot bright on the top of the roof spread along from the northwest to the southeast, work as a light curtain, it forms the conventional space for the dining room and living room, this space will be changed by the sun manifestation system of the day and seasons of the year. We want to create the house as a means of connecting people and nature.