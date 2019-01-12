World
  7. Hwa Won / Listen Communication

Hwa Won / Listen Communication

  • 23:00 - 12 January, 2019
Hwa Won / Listen Communication
Hwa Won / Listen Communication, © JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

© JaeYoon KIM © JaeYoon KIM © JaeYoon KIM © JaeYoon KIM + 24

  • Architects

    Listen Communication

  • Location

    38 Munhwajeondang-ro, Seonam-dong, Dong-gu, Kwangju, South Korea

  • Designer

    Sangyoon Kim

  • Client

    ACC ( Asia Culture Center )

  • Area

    323.91 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

Text description provided by the architects. Asia Culture Center is an international complex cultural public institution. It features Asian cultural exchange, collection and research of cultural resource, contents production, exhibition, performance, archive, distribution and so on.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

The designers took charge of lobby design of international conference room where home and abroad honored guests would visit frequently.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

The client wanted this lobby to have Korean traditional identity because the guests come from all over the world.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

The designers embodied the design in which tradition and modernity are in harmony through creative reinterpretation, rather than applying Korean traditional elements unconditionally.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

 They put the important intangible cultural property crafts in the right place as well as modern crafts made in collaboration with artisans.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

Lobby is an open space. Nevertheless, it is notable that this lobby feels snug owing to the layout like Hanok(Korean traditional house) with a courtyard.
Seats are arranged as if they embraced the space.

Entering lobby hall through metal gate motivated by brass, one can meet a bell of the temple Beopjusa of Joseon Dynasty made by a holder of Jucheoljang(intangible cultural property about casting).

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

Anyone can ring the bell. Acoustic element enables spatial experience to be plentiful.
The lobby’s center which presents the feeling in the courtyard of Hanok, is created to hold various cultural events situationally.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

A corridor at the right of the lobby is unbeatable for having a break with tea between conferences. People can enjoy Korean traditional crafts without burdens because they are placed on the table in the shape of showcase.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

At a little deeper side of the lobby, there is a lounge evoking restrained atmosphere. Sofa and table have luxurious materiality and heaviness.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

The table made by the designer reminds of a painting in India ink which invites seers to contemplate. Oriental floor lamp motivated by a fan also shows Korean traditionality with more modern sensibility.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

A fan artwork covering one wall harmonizes fluidly with the snug light filtering through Hanji(Korean traditional paper made from mulberry tree).

There are many elements to lead to Korean and Oriental world shadow seen through the pattern of traditional window and ceiling recalling the memory to look at the figure reflected on the tranquil pond silently. This space is certainly traditional. Anyone who lives in this age can travel back in time and experience the antique attraction.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

However on the contrary, it can be said that unexcessive metaphorical design is modern.
In this respect, it is wonderful that the designers tune the gap of time between tradition and modern harmoniously.
Asia Culture Center has a space where Korean traditionality can be experienced in a new way.

© JaeYoon KIM
© JaeYoon KIM

Project location

Cite: "Hwa Won / Listen Communication" 12 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908928/hwa-won-listen-communication/> ISSN 0719-8884

