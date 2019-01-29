Anthony Laney on how Graphisoft has Improved his Studio’s Design Practices and Aspirations.

Architects no longer need to drag around giant roller drawings to a job site, now they can flip through a 3D model on an iPad. This shift in technology elevates the conversation about design and simplifies presenting design ideas from the start.

As these technological advances become more commonplace in architecture today – support for collaboration and design creativity does not diminish. Architects need to be able to communicate openly as they make choices regarding materials. Each step of the way as designers bring their ideas and concepts to life – keeping an eye on societal and cultural influences on their designs – emerging innovations are there. GRAPHISOFT recognizes the importance of this evolution and has created By Design, an original digital content series for architects, engineers, designers and those inspired by them.

By Design’s first season explores topics at the heart of today’s design disciplines. From dynamic ideas in urban revival, to the rise of new female voices and promotion of architects at the development table, the series discusses how the state of architecture is being challenged by time, budget and external interventions.

In the first episode, The State of Architecture, we meet Anthony Laney, founder of Laney LA, Inc., Los Angeles’ acclaimed residential architecture firm. Laney shares his office’s challenges, dreams and bold plans for the future – stressing how ARCHICAD, made by GRAPHISOFT meets the needs of his firm by delivering all-inclusive, interactive software that puts his clients “in the driver’s seat”.