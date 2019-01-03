World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. AD9 Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects

Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects

  • 23:00 - 3 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects
Save this picture!
Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran + 41

  • Architects

    AD9 Architects

  • Location

    Tân Thới Nhất, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Nho

  • Team

    Nguyen Nho, Nguyen Tan Nghia, Tran Long Su

  • Area

    53.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Giabinh.house, a house with a fairly small area, located quite far from the city center. The house is located deep in a small alleyway packed with inhabitants, a very particular trait of modern Saigon. It’s the living space of 4 people, a married couple and their 2 children, all in their adulthood.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

They lived in their former house for more than 30 years. What we wanted to achieve was to give each family member their personal space, and at the same time connecting their daily activities through the kitchen, the living room, and the plenum. They can talk, discuss, and see each other to maintain a familial atmosphere. We designed a bedroom on the ground floor since the parents, owner of the building, are aged, and we want to minimize their need to move around using stairs. The budget for this project is very limited, so we paid great attention to maximizing the use of interiors from their former house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The width of the house is quite limited, and so we designed the kitchen under the stairs, with the dining table being placed straight under the skylight to maximize light and wind circulation through the interior. The staircases are the connecting points of the various spaces. We always strive for a minimalism design, while finding places for lights and green spaces, in order to create a comfortable atmosphere for familial activities.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

We want this house to bring the family members a sense of balance outside of their social life. The whole building is painted in white to create a feeling of airiness. We chose the kind of traditional, rough tiles to create accents, and to bring contrast and warmth to the open spaces.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The most important message we want to convey through Giabinh.house is the harmony between human and nature, and the daily happiness of the life of each family members.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AD9 Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects" 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908865/giabinouse-ad9-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream