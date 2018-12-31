Behind the Scenes at the 2018 International Highrise Award

One of the world’s most important architectural prizes for tall buildings, the International Highrise Award is presented every two years to the project that best exemplifies the criteria of future-oriented design, functionality, innovative building technology, integration into urban development schemes, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Awarded by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), the honors this year went to the Torre Reforma in Mexico City by L. Benjamin Romano, celebrated for its intelligent structural design in response to the prevailing problem of earthquakes in the city.

From over 1000 highrises that were commissioned worldwide over the last two years, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) nominated 36 outstanding buildings from 15 different countries. An international jury of experts consisting of architects, structural engineers, and real estate specialists selected the final five for the shortlist. The jury this year included Sean Anderson, Knut Stockhusen, Horst R. Muth, Peter Cachola Schmal, Jette Cathrin Hopp, Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Dr. Ina Hartwig, Prof. Ulrike Lauber, and Thomas Schmengler.

For those curious about how such large-scale awards operations work behind the scenes, DAM has released a video documenting the 2018 edition of the International Highrise Award. Available to watch below, the video takes viewers on a journey behind the scenes through the organization, jury, and presentation process, lifting the hood to show the inner workings that make such events run like clockwork.