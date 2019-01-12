World
EMTEK / ZONES DESIGN

  19:00 - 12 January, 2019
EMTEK / ZONES DESIGN
© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop

© SHANR Workshop

  • Interiors Designers

    ZONES DESIGN

  • Location

    Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Architects

    Qiwei Dai

  • Design Team

    Hui Wang, Weijun Li, Qian Lai

  • Area

    566.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop

Text description provided by the architects. The letter testing exhibition hall is a multi-functional quality testing center for "clothing, food, and accommodation". It is located in the heart of Shenzhen Bay. The public houses were invited to create this minimalist space with black, white, and gray as the main color of science and technology, and tried to use the concept of "home". Create space.

© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop
Axon
Axon

Roof and Home
Food, clothing, housing, and living are the elements of the composition of the family. At the same time, they can also cover the business scope of EMTEK. In the design of the telecommunications exhibition hall, the public houses try to create space with the concept of "home". The brand inspection exhibits were displayed in four different "homes", and a "patchwork, house," display space was implanted in the original open and empty office building.

© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop

Exhibition Hall
Through a simple architectural language, the public houses create a rich space sequence in which different customers can roam, think, and learn.

© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop

Hologram
Space is the symbol of solidification. Just as design is more imaginative with a variety of explorations, it also has high and low fluctuations. In order to guide visitors into the interior, the house introduces a series of linear walls that fold along the space of the site and extend continuously to separate the inward or outward areas.

© SHANR Workshop
© SHANR Workshop

Cite: "EMTEK / ZONES DESIGN" 12 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

