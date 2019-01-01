World
  En Vue / Finnis Architects

En Vue / Finnis Architects

  1 January, 2019
En Vue / Finnis Architects
En Vue / Finnis Architects, © Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

© Tom Roe

  • Architects

    Finnis Architects

  • Location

    Melbourne Victoria, Australia

  • Interior Design

    We are Huntly

  • Area

    971.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tom Roe
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Text description provided by the architects. En Vue is a newly developed exclusive selection of twenty-two luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of bayside, Sandringham. En Vue bestows the pinnacle of beautiful interiors and detailing with each of these residences impressively showcasing the latest contemporary elegance with luxury fittings and finishes.

© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

En Vue combines a unique character and a modern exterior resulting in a standout building within the Bayside suburb. All apartments were designed to ensure an open plan kitchen, living and dining layout whilst ensuring that individual private spaces weren’t compromised. Each apartment provides a softened, contemporary space to reflect and relax. En Vue has been designed with two key priorities in mind: individuality and luxury. Each apartment features an abundance of natural light, yet still provides an abiding sense of privacy and solitude.

© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

En Vue respects its neighboring properties by sitting low in the streetscape and reducing the buildings overall visual impact, imposing less on the local environment. This also allowed for ground level apartments to have generous sized open outdoor areas, first floor balconies and private rooftop terraces for the second story apartments. Being in proximity to Sandringham beach, it was carefully considered to try to maximize the beautiful views which are a constant reminder of just how close the bay really is.

© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe
Plan
Plan
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

The modern façade of the development was designed as more of a cohesive unit as opposed to individually segmenting and highlighting each apartment as its own. This adds to the charm of En Vue as its integrated façade promotes a more interconnected lifestyle with the wider community of Sandringham. A light colour palette of timber cladding and white rendered concrete adds to the unification of the street elevation whilst adding to the vibrancy of the area.

© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Without being able to easily distinguish between the apartments seen on the façade lessens the visual impact on the street when combining with a light colour palette of majority white rendered concrete and timber cladding.

© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "En Vue / Finnis Architects" 01 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

