En Vue / Finnis Architects

+ 20

Architects Finnis Architects

Location Melbourne Victoria, Australia

Interior Design We are Huntly

Area 971.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tom Roe

Text description provided by the architects. En Vue is a newly developed exclusive selection of twenty-two luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of bayside, Sandringham. En Vue bestows the pinnacle of beautiful interiors and detailing with each of these residences impressively showcasing the latest contemporary elegance with luxury fittings and finishes.

En Vue combines a unique character and a modern exterior resulting in a standout building within the Bayside suburb. All apartments were designed to ensure an open plan kitchen, living and dining layout whilst ensuring that individual private spaces weren’t compromised. Each apartment provides a softened, contemporary space to reflect and relax. En Vue has been designed with two key priorities in mind: individuality and luxury. Each apartment features an abundance of natural light, yet still provides an abiding sense of privacy and solitude.

En Vue respects its neighboring properties by sitting low in the streetscape and reducing the buildings overall visual impact, imposing less on the local environment. This also allowed for ground level apartments to have generous sized open outdoor areas, first floor balconies and private rooftop terraces for the second story apartments. Being in proximity to Sandringham beach, it was carefully considered to try to maximize the beautiful views which are a constant reminder of just how close the bay really is.

The modern façade of the development was designed as more of a cohesive unit as opposed to individually segmenting and highlighting each apartment as its own. This adds to the charm of En Vue as its integrated façade promotes a more interconnected lifestyle with the wider community of Sandringham. A light colour palette of timber cladding and white rendered concrete adds to the unification of the street elevation whilst adding to the vibrancy of the area.

Without being able to easily distinguish between the apartments seen on the façade lessens the visual impact on the street when combining with a light colour palette of majority white rendered concrete and timber cladding.