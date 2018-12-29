PRV 843 Building / CH2 arquitectos

+ 28

Structure Aguilar Ingenieros Consultores, S.C.

Installations DI Ingenieros / IPEGSA

Construction Honorio Juárez

Ground Mechanics CGS Geotecnia y Cimentaciones

Client JL Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. In Colonia del Valle, a neighborhood located in Mexico City is found PRV 843, an exclusive apartment building. One of the main concerns of the project was to connect the life inside the building with its context. This was accomplished by the creation of a glassy front façade which allows having a direct relationship with the vegetated streets and a Jacaranda that ended up to be the main character.

As a result of the elongated proportions of the location, the building has 4 inner courtyards to provide natural light and ventilation to all inner rooms. The circulation core is situated at the center of the building, allowing to optimize the operation of it.

To ensure the lighting inside the apartments, white was chosen to color the walls. The exposed concrete and steel elements build clean areas, while they contrast the wood warmth found in the building.