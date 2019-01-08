World
In the Mountains / SSJ studio
In the Mountains / SSJ studio, bird view. Image © Tong Liu
bird view. Image © Tong Liu

from the perspective “horizon” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu from the perspective “horizon” to “height”. Image © Tong Liu "White Hill" attracts children to climb and play. Image © Tong Liu panoramic view. Image © Tong Liu + 22

  • Landscape design

    SSJ studio

  • Location

    No. 20, Puxing Avenue, Yongning District, Nanning, Guangxi, China

  • Construction design

    Tong Liu, Cong Yu, Jiayao Huang, Yuanrui Wang

  • Competition design

    Zhe Liu, Wen Li, Zhaodi Wang

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tong Liu

  • Partners

    Donation enterprise：Nanning Municipal Engineering Group Co., Ltd

  • Clients

    Committee of Nanning Garden Expo
    • More Specs Less Specs
panoramic view. Image © Tong Liu
panoramic view. Image © Tong Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southwest of Nanning Garden Expo Park, "In the Mountains" is a garden inspired by Chinese landscape painting, covering an area of approximately 2000 square meters.

White drawing of the plan
White drawing of the plan

A Northern Song Dynasty painter Guo Xi summarized that you can admire mountains in three perspectives. Height, range and horizon. Han Zhuo, a painter from the same period added yet another three perspectives. Vastness, vague and mystery.

from the perspective “vastness” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu
from the perspective “vastness” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu

"In the Mountains" is designed according to these six perspectives.

The first perspective is “range”. Walking through range upon range of white mountains, you can see the nonlinear surfaces of white mountains constantly changing.

range. Image © Tong Liu
range. Image © Tong Liu

The second perspective is “vastness”. You can see the reflection of the "White Hill" and water waves in the "Black Pond". "Black Pond" doubles the limited space of the garden, and reflects the light, wind, rain and all the changes of the weather.

vastness. Image © Tong Liu
vastness. Image © Tong Liu

The third perspective is “height”. You can raise your head to see all of the “White Hill” and walking into the cave of it to explore. “White Hill” is the only symmetrical hill in the garden. Its vertical shape and the pure color make the cave perfect for meditation

height. Image © Tong Liu
height. Image © Tong Liu

The fourth perspective is “horizon”. Stepping up to the highest platform, you can see all the other mountains.

from the perspective “horizon” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu
from the perspective “horizon” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu

The fifth perspective is “vague”. Seeing though serval white surfaces, the far mountains are vague and unclear.

vague. Image © Tong Liu
vague. Image © Tong Liu

The sixth perspective is “mystery”. The bamboo path is winding. It acts as both exit and entrance.

mystery. Image © Tong Liu
mystery. Image © Tong Liu

You may walk, sit or lost in your thoughts in the garden, taking in the spirit of Chinese landscape painting.

from the perspective “horizon” to “height”. Image © Tong Liu
from the perspective “horizon” to “height”. Image © Tong Liu

Cite: "In the Mountains / SSJ studio" 08 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908590/in-the-mountains-ssj-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

