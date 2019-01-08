In the Mountains / SSJ studio

-
Landscape designSSJ studio
-
LocationNo. 20, Puxing Avenue, Yongning District, Nanning, Guangxi, China
-
Construction designTong Liu, Cong Yu, Jiayao Huang, Yuanrui Wang
-
Competition designZhe Liu, Wen Li, Zhaodi Wang
-
Area2000.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
PartnersDonation enterprise：Nanning Municipal Engineering Group Co., Ltd
-
ClientsCommittee of Nanning Garden Expo
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southwest of Nanning Garden Expo Park, "In the Mountains" is a garden inspired by Chinese landscape painting, covering an area of approximately 2000 square meters.
A Northern Song Dynasty painter Guo Xi summarized that you can admire mountains in three perspectives. Height, range and horizon. Han Zhuo, a painter from the same period added yet another three perspectives. Vastness, vague and mystery.
"In the Mountains" is designed according to these six perspectives.
The first perspective is “range”. Walking through range upon range of white mountains, you can see the nonlinear surfaces of white mountains constantly changing.
The second perspective is “vastness”. You can see the reflection of the "White Hill" and water waves in the "Black Pond". "Black Pond" doubles the limited space of the garden, and reflects the light, wind, rain and all the changes of the weather.
The third perspective is “height”. You can raise your head to see all of the “White Hill” and walking into the cave of it to explore. “White Hill” is the only symmetrical hill in the garden. Its vertical shape and the pure color make the cave perfect for meditation
The fourth perspective is “horizon”. Stepping up to the highest platform, you can see all the other mountains.
The fifth perspective is “vague”. Seeing though serval white surfaces, the far mountains are vague and unclear.
The sixth perspective is “mystery”. The bamboo path is winding. It acts as both exit and entrance.
You may walk, sit or lost in your thoughts in the garden, taking in the spirit of Chinese landscape painting.