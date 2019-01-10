House in Monteporreiro / rodriguez + pintos

+ 10

Architects rodriguez + pintos

Location Pontevedra, Spain

Author Architects Jaime Rodríguez Abilleira, Santiago Pintos Pena

Collaborators Cristina Crespo Gallego

Area 230.0 m2

Project Year 2010

Photographs Hector Santos Diez

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Calculation Reboreda Ingeniería

Installations Engademais More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. When looking for architectural pre-existences in Monteporreiro, we find out that the place did not have any previous “partial plans”.

Architecture, though, knows indeed about energetic optimization, sun exposure, position and views. It knows that structural tradition is a guarantee for proper functioning and durability, as well as structural criterion based in logic and proportioned means, versatility, purpose, etc.

That is also a reference for us.

Taking into account that normative limitations and impositions (urbanistic, structural …) are always conditioning elements for a project, in this case their importance is major since the area still has the urbanistic conditions related to an old “garden city” project, although the remaining elements from that project are only the name and some dimensional restraints that present a conflict with the current regulations.

Equally important have been the clients –a young, educated couple with a deep ecologic conscience, curiosity and interest about Architecture in general and our shared vision. Without their complicity, this project would not have been possible.