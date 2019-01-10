World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2018
  7. Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas

Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 16:00 - 10 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas
Save this picture!
Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas, © Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

© Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi + 31

  • Architects

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Locations

    Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 2232 - Jardim Paulistano, São Paulo - SP, 01489-900, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Arthur de Mattos Casas

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Filippo Bamberghi

  • Project Managers

    Gabriel Ranieri, Nara Telles

  • Collaborators

    Débora Cardoso, Raul Valadão

  • Constructor

    Tengi Engenharia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. Seven years after the inauguration of its first store, located in JK Iguatemi Mall and with Arthur Casas’ project, the distributor Mistral looked for Studio Arthur Casas team to sign its second address, now in Iguatemi Mall. Like the first, the new space should be inviting, innovative and surprising to provide customers with an enriching and enjoyable shopping experience.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Between stairs and accessed by to opposite entrances, the store allows customers to cross inside to reach parallel corridors of the mall. Taking advantage of this arrangement, Arthur Casas and team created a path whose carbonized solid wood sides have shelves from floor to ceiling to accommodate the labels horizontally.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Remembering the old wineries, the carbonized solid wood wall was developed exclusively for this space thru a delicate process in which it is heated to a temperature of 3000 degrees celsius to acquire a special materiality: the brownish tone and a curvilinear character.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

The sides of the path contrast with the bright off-white floor and ceiling. Such composition is accentuated by the lighting design, which makes walls look detached from the floor and the ceiling. Inside, the “Mesa amorfa” (amorphous table), also designed by the architect, serves as support for attending and for the wine exhibition. There is also a touch screen television for guests to delve into the history and beverage properties.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Located at one of the entrances, and air-conditioned wine cellar holds the finest labels and, in the other entrance, a window displays scenographically bottles and accessories on drawers, lit from the bottom up. To complete the program, a wine bar offers tastings and appetizers. The space, in the mall corridor, works in an island protected by slats of carbonized wood, following the same visual identity of the interior of the store.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Brazil
Cite: "Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas" [Mistral Iguatemi / Studio Arthur Casas] 10 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908521/mistral-iguatemi-wine-store-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream