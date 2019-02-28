Architecture on Stage: Sauter von Moos

Hear from Swiss architecture practice Sauter von Moos as they lecture on their practice's works.

Founded in 2001 by Florian Sauter and Charlotte von Moos, Sauter von Moos is an architecture studio established in Basel and more recently based in Miami where both partners teach at the university of Miami School of Architecture. The lecture will be delivered by Florian Sauter, whose written work includes Painting the Sky Black: Louis Kahn and the Architectonization of Nature.