Architecture on Stage: Hans van der Heijden

  • 03:30 - 4 February, 2019
Architecture on Stage: Hans van der Heijden
Architecture on Stage: Hans van der Heijden
© Courtesy of Hans van der Heijden, via the Barbican

The Dutch architect and urbanist Hans van der Heijden will speak about his recent projects and their engagement with the city and its streets.

Hans van der Heijden has been the director of the Amsterdam-based Hans van der Heijden Architects since 2014 and was previously a partner at Biq Architecten in Rotterdam. His work is focussed on the design of housing - both new build and the creative refurbishment of existing housing stock - but has also included the extension of the Bluecoat Arts Centre in Liverpool (2008). Street Architecture, a monograph on the work of Hans van der Heijden Architects written by Karin Templin, was published in 2018.

