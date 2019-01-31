Architecture on Stage: Christ & Gantenbein

The practice of acclaimed Swiss architect duo Christ and Gantenbein will join together on stage to discuss past and future projects.

Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein founded Basel-based Christ & Gantenbein in 1998, having previously worked in the office of Herzog de Meuron. Recent projects include the extensions of the Kunstmuseum in Basel and the Swiss National Museum in Zurich. The practice is currently working on the Wallraf-Richartz Museum in Cologne as well as housing schemes in France and Germany.