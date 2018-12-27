Casa Moreira / César Machado Moreira

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a site facing a narrow street characterized by small houses from different times, the building is a house in the classic sense. The plan is a square with 12x12m. The volumetry of the building was defined by regulatory impositions.

The upper floor receded 3 meters in relation to the ground floor to line the building facing East. The roof with two inclinations was obtained by the angle of 45º corresponding to the width of the street in front of the house. To the north, to the street, the house is closed and its entrance is made to a courtyard, with Mediterranean characteristics, which allows natural ventilation in the interior during all seasons.

The house opens south, to the garden that is topped, at the opposite end, by a tank that is also a swimming pool. The ground floor was created in a single room, the living room of the house is also the kitchen and the dining area. All family life works around this space that continues into the garden. Upstairs are the bedrooms and a children's area. Taking advantage of the slope of the roof managed to build an office/library where the views join the river and the sea.