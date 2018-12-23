World
  Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture

Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture

Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture
Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture , © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Guy Wenborne © Rory Gardiner © Nigel Young © Andrés García Lachner

When the time comes to separate or close off spaces, it's important to keep in mind solutions that will adapt and cater to your project. In this step, it's important to define, not only the materials needed to complete the project, but how the final product will interact with the people who will use it.  Some of the most highly recommended solutions are foldable, collapsable, stackable, or hanging mechanisms that allow interiors and exteriors to be integrated without completely losing their individual functions. 

If you're looking for help or inspiration for this process, take a look at 6 projects that effectively utilize these versatile building systems. 

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial
Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

Collapsable

Systems that allow you to create a collapsable door with folding or stacking mechanisms.

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial
Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

Foldable

Systems that create an opening by using foldable doors. 

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial
Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

Hanging Sliding Doors

Systems that hang from above the opening, leaving the floor free of interference.

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial
Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

Cortesía de Ducasse Industrial

DASA & DATRI House / [mavarq]

The DASA house uses foldable windows on the first floor, allowing for physical and visual communication with the exterior of the dwelling and the creation of seemingly unlimited space. 

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Casa del Fuego House of Fire / Cazú Zegers

The project hopes to have the capacity to house 8 families during the summer while serving as a cozy dwelling for a single person during the winter. This will be achieved by utilizing a moveable glass partition that will allow for easy communication between the house's interior and exterior.  

© Guy Wenborne
© Guy Wenborne
© Guy Wenborne
© Guy Wenborne

Cicerón 406 / JVC Arq

This walls of the dwelling are a system of wooden and aluminum sliding partitions that allow the residents to control, not only the natural light that enters the space, but the privacy of the spaces within the home. 

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Akoya Villa / Studio Saxe

This beach house utilizes sliding partitions to achieve a visual and literal connection between the interior of the dwelling and the sand and surf outside.

© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner

Departamentos Sustentables Faena Aleph Sustainable Apartments / Foster + Partners

 Foster + Partners' first project in Latin America plans to build 2 story apartments with sliding windows and mobile screens that ensure natural lighting, ventilation, and privacy in the living areas and terraces.  

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Casa LL328 House / CDM Houses of Mexico/ Casas de México

The project is an interpretation of a country house where nature takes the leading role. To achieve this, the dwelling utilizes stackable sliding windows, creating a completely open space.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Learn how to install systems for hanging and foldable doors here.

Cite: María Francisca González. "Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture " 23 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

