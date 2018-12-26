World
V House / xamploo

  • 14:00 - 26 December, 2018
V House / xamploo
V House / xamploo, © Camila Cossio
  • Architects

    xamploo

  • Location

    San Simón el Alto, Mexico

  • Authors

    Esteban Sepúlveda

  • Design Team

    Mónica Cárdenas, Viviana Flores, Karina Gómez, Cecila Hernández, Anais Maciel

  • Area

    3056.95 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a plain inside the forest of San Simón el Alto, Estado de México. Casa V is designed to enjoy its surroundings. Sunlight, trees, sky and air are always present and flowing to the different spaces of the house. The user always protected from the environment can partially touch nature.

© Camila Cossio
The house is divided in two main volumes, private and public, by a central garden which acts as a filter of sound between the two volumes and at the same time allows natural light into the back of the house and also grants a spectacular main entrance experience to the inside.

© Camila Cossio
On the public volume the program is defined by the main services, the kitchen, dining room, living room and terrace in one big space with high ceiling. The private volume holds a program of three bedrooms in two levels. The master bedroom being at the top level.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Section 02
Section 02
© Camila Cossio
Designed with timber and brick, the house emphasizes on the use of single spaces with mixed programs and few walls to only guarantee privacy. The public space is a huge gallery of possibilities. The user can open or close the windows to regulate temperatures and experiences to fit its commodities without ever closing up completely to nature.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Camila Cossio
In the exterior, wood is used as a skin, mixing its aesthetics to resemble different houses depending on the point of view. Due to the inclination of the terrain, from the interior the terraces loose themselves towards the trees, under this terraces plants grow to visually hold the house on a floating position. The roof with a skylight above the stairs to the master bedroom, has a gabled shaped to unite the house into one volume.

© Camila Cossio
xamploo
