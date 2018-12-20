Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin

+ 24

Architects andramatin

Location Jl. Tirta Utama No. 1, Bumiwedari, Bantargebang, Bekasi City, West Java 17151, Indonesia

Lead Architect Andra Matin

Area 1563.5 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Team Ady Putra Sanjaya, Ayudya Paramitha More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the forefront of Vida Bekasi mixed-use development, Vida Marketing Gallery situated in the place as a building that welcomes and brings visitor toward the vast 130-hectare mixed-use area lies beyond. Arranged perpendicular to the axis of the north and east of the Vida Bekasi area, the building acts as if it points the direction toward the district’s center.

Vida Marketing Gallery is programmatically an area’s gateway and information center. Along with the gradual development of the area, the building is also expected to be the main platform and veranda to oversee the area’s growth in the near future. The generous presence of sunlight, wind and other natural elements were brought into the building sections through reductive building footprints and vernacular stage-like structure.

With optimum green plot and thorough space on the ground floor, the users’ activity space on each story will, therefore, obtain a highly ventilated condition. A blank canvas in itself, Vida Marketing Gallery appears in a plain white and simplified look, less decorated but with shadow and reflection of greeneries on its glassy walls.