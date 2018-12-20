“La Negra” House / RR & PZ

+ 35

Architects RR & PZ

Location Chile

Architect in Charge Luciano Riquelme y Fabiola Pineda

Area 2690.98 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gustavo Burgos

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Gabriel Parra

Construction Sercoing Ltda. More Specs Less Specs

“La Negra” (The Black House) is perched as an object that comes to state an approximation between an unexplored hill and a desolated beach. Its impartial nature is set right in the middle of the beginning and the end of both scenes.

Its functions are elevated to a second floor, establishing a lengthwise volume regarding the skyline. The natural environment underlies the care of the occupant.

The inhabitant captures the different moments of the sea through routes that induce the negation and the emergence of the landscape. In this way, living is persuaded by the light that frames the times of each space.