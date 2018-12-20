World
“La Negra” House / RR & PZ
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

  • Architects

    RR & PZ

  • Location

    Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Luciano Riquelme y Fabiola Pineda

  • Area

    2690.98 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
“La Negra” (The Black House) is perched as an object that comes to state an approximation between an unexplored hill and a desolated beach. Its impartial nature is set right in the middle of the beginning and the end of both scenes.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

Its functions are elevated to a second floor, establishing a lengthwise volume regarding the skyline. The natural environment underlies the care of the occupant.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
Model 01
Model 01
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

The inhabitant captures the different moments of the sea through routes that induce the negation and the emergence of the landscape. In this way, living is persuaded by the light that frames the times of each space.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
Constructive Section
Constructive Section
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

