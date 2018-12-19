World
La Ximena / CRÜ
La Ximena / CRÜ, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    CRÜ

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Joan Astallé, Clàudia Raurell, Marc Peiró

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Porject Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. La Ximena is a ground floor dwelling deformed by the position of the building’s vertical core. This irregularity is translated into an obvious division of the whole into two sub-spaces –one at the façade and one at the inner courtyard– connected by a corridor of anomalous proportions in which the wet rooms are placed to intentionally emphasize the disproportion between height and width.

© Adrià Goula
Plan
Plan
© Adrià Goula
The main bedroom at the façade is isolated from the street by inserting a patio that filters acoustic and visual contamination. The livingarea is placed at the back, oriented to a patio with an existing volume that is resurrected to become part of the rest of the program as an ambivalent piece.

© Adrià Goula
Section
Section
© Adrià Goula
The materialisation is solved with the coexistence of whites, warm surfaces and a black granite that rest on a homogeneous patina/base of reddish epoxy.

© Adrià Goula
Cite: "La Ximena / CRÜ" [la Ximena / CRÜ] 19 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907921/la-ximena-cru/> ISSN 0719-8884

