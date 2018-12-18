World
  RMT14 Residence / Design Identity Unit

RMT14 Residence / Design Identity Unit

  • 00:00 - 18 December, 2018
RMT14 Residence / Design Identity Unit
© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO

© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
"It would be nice to come back from work to a place that closes to nature and feel like a vacation in a countryside every day." is the owner’s feeling that has been brought to the design. Courtyard which surrounded by the building is the main character for layout plan. These spaces allow nature inserted itself into different ways according to each building’s function. From the gate to the entrance, you will find a large tree in the middle of the drop‐off courtyard. Shading of this large and beautiful tree creates an interesting shadow to the two-story building in front of it. In addition, it is surrounded by green hills that the landscape architect designed it to be the fence of the house to create a natural view and atmosphere.

© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
First Floor Plan
© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
When walking through the two-story building from the front yard, you will find the reception area beneath it with a view of the central garden where big trees were planted by the shallow pool that extends along the side of the parent's residence. This garden court gives a peaceful feeling to the house and also makes a beautiful reflection on the architecture as well. At the other end of the garden is a guest house, where the owner often arranges a party for friends to have fun together.

© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
Between the guesthouse and the master area, there is a wooden terrace with stone walls to help to keep privacy for the master house. This building is surrounded by trees and green grassy hills to make a feeling like being in the midst of nature as same as a vacation in the countryside. Only the front building is a 2 story building, remain buildings are single-story building to get close to nature as much as possible. Box‐shape with flat roof keeps a simple look for the house among the large trees around. Interior and exterior spaces are connected by openings at the area that adjacent to the garden.

© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
Section 1
© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
Nature look is an idea for material selection. Stone with texture and pattern was chosen to make a plain wall look more interesting. Wood was chosen to use for a warm and cozy feeling. Dark grey color was painted on a building to blend the house with nature around. All this make the architecture consistent with nature. It is a harmonious cohabitation as the owner first intention. 

© Viteethumb Studio | TAKE@PHOTO
