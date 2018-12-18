World
  Ferstad Farm Distillery / Bergersen Arkitekter

Ferstad Farm Distillery / Bergersen Arkitekter

  18 December, 2018
Ferstad Farm Distillery / Bergersen Arkitekter
Ferstad Farm Distillery / Bergersen Arkitekter, © Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

© Kjetil Nordø

  • Carpenter, concrete, masonry

    Riis Eiendom AS

  • Glass panels

    Riis Glass og Metall AS

  • Landscaping

    Gunnar Sagberg AS

  • Client

    Riis Eiendom AS
© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Trondheim in Norway lies the farm Ferstad, and old A-listed baroque farm with a well-kept mansion, a barn and several smaller buildings. Situated on the compound is an old ruin where there used to be a farm distillery. Within the ruin walls we have designed a new building in close collaboration with antiquarian authorities, that will be used as a banquet hall and as a farm distillery and brewery.

© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø
Plan
Plan
© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø
Section
Section

The concept for the building is three-fold, a bit like a Chinese box: The outermost layer is the old stone ruin, then comes a layer of clay pebbles, isolation and a concrete/LECA wall that supports the ruin and defines the inner room, and lastly there are the loadbearing timber frames that hold the new roof. The timber frame design is based on local traditional technique. The wooden roof construction is given a light expression and seem to float above the ruin walls with seamless glass panels running all the way around between the two.

© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Bergersen Arkitekter
Wood Glass

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Norway
Cite: "Ferstad Farm Distillery / Bergersen Arkitekter" 18 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907715/ferstad-farm-distillery-bergersen-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

