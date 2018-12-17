Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese

+ 46

Architects Fabrizio Pugliese

Location Canning, Argentina

Team Floriana Chab , Julieta Lettieri

Area 190.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Federico Kulekdjian

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Atenea Construcciones

Structure Arch. Christian Roldan

Technical Advisor Arch. Christian Roldan More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a detached house which is structured from 4 brick walls painted in white, modulated with different fittings according to the space that surrounds, the patio of the bedrooms, the laundry patio, the public area, and a central courtyard that articulates the private area of the public area.

The rest of the program is organized by partitions of ethereal condition that do not reach the ceiling and allow future transformations. The nexus between the walls is the roof, which is separated from them by a vacuum that demonstrates its structural independence and leaves diffuse the limits between the exterior and interior.

The research was based on generating atmospheres linked to our constructive traditions from brick as vernacular material painted white taking advantage of their different possibilities of bonding.