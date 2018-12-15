World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Cyprus
  5. Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
  6. 2018
  7. CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects

CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects

  • 13:00 - 15 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
Save this picture!
CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects, © Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom © Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom © Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom © Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom + 33

  • Collaborators

    Alpha Ioannou Construction, Thermocool Mechanical Constructors, Pkz Electrical Constructors, L. Karkas Aluminium Constructors, S. Kousioulos Carpentry Constructors

  • Consultants

    Nikolaou Engineering Civil & Structural Design, M. Mourouzides Consulting Engineers, Double N Consulting Engineers, N. Onisiforou Quantity Surveyors

  • Budjet

    €800.000
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

Text description provided by the architects. The project's site is located on a riverside plot with a big inclination and a dominant landscape surrounding. The main idea of the design was to bring the landscape views inside the house - thus creating different perspectives of nature through every living space.

Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

The program was developed in 3 levels whereas different level exterior spaces were designed to serve everyday life during different weather conditions. Two main yards are created in the north and south in two separated levels (upper and lower).
The entrance is situated on the back of the volume. A long suspended pathway parallel to a featured rock wall suggests a cinematic movement along the site, for the visitor to intrude to the surrounding views.

Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

The building looks like a fortress from the back site - a solid white volume with rectangular frames put randomly on its surface. Each frame works as a nature canvas for the interior spaces.  The feeling of the inhabitant is freedom, openness and security - requirements that had been set from the beginning.

Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

The main house level is set to be lower in relation to the city level. Therefore the south yard with the swimming pool is protected from the public views. The house's big scale is not obvious from the road, a fact that was one of the main ideas of the design.

Save this picture!
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom
© Maria Efthumiou, CreativePhotoRoom

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Cyprus
Cite: "CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects" 15 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907556/ck-house-christiana-karagiorgi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream