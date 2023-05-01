Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Island House / Michael Piche

Island House / Michael Piche

Save
Island House / Michael Piche

Island House / Michael Piche - Image 2 of 25Island House / Michael Piche - Image 3 of 25Island House / Michael Piche - Image 4 of 25Island House / Michael Piche - Image 5 of 25Island House / Michael Piche - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
United States
  • Architects: Michael Piche
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Skalko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Fry Reglet, PARIDISE MILWORKS, TAIGA, Valli & Valli
Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 7 of 25
© Derek Skalko

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a playful, eclectic neighborhood on the southern shore of Kauai, the Island House integrates the ubiquitous indoor/outdoor Hawaiian living with modern design.

Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 8 of 25
© Derek Skalko

Already a secluded property with existing basalt rock property walls and mature palm trees, the simple L-shaped form reinforces privacy with a solid front façade and cap­tures a quiet yard for swimming and play. The breezeway pulls inhabitants into the front entrance portal in a moment of compression and concentrated ocean breezes. When you ascend up to the upper level, the open living spaces extend seamlessly to the outdoors with wide openings that provide a sense of floating within the Palms. The wide expanses provide panoramic views of ocean and inland towards the mountains.

Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 4 of 25
© Derek Skalko
Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 24 of 25
Plans
Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 5 of 25
© Derek Skalko

Locally fabricated sliding glass doors pocket fully into wood paneled walls and the unbroken ceiling plane draws your eye outward. No mechanical systems were utilized for heating or cooling the house. Instead, prevailing trade winds, ceiling fans, oper­able glazing and louvered transoms at each door allow air to flow freely throughout house. The slightly canted breezeway draws breezes through the courtyard while also framing the view to ocean. Deep overhangs provide coverage for the walkways and Lanai’s. A 6kw PV system provides for electrical needs while an independent solar hot water system heats the pool and spa. Light colored and durable cementitious stucco and porcelain tile resist the corrosive effects of the ocean salts and reflect the intense heat of the tropical sun.

Save this picture!
Island House / Michael Piche - Image 9 of 25
© Derek Skalko

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Michael Piche
Office

Materials

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Island House / Michael Piche" 01 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907541/island-house-michael-pinche> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags