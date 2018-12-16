Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Store time in the building. Image © Shuang Pan

+ 61

Architects W&R GROUP

Location Intersection of Yatai Street and Fanrong Road, Changchun, Jilin, China

Design Team Design Department Ⅳ / Landscape SectionⅣ / W&R Engineering (Micron Architecture Office) / Technology R&D Center (One Studio, JSD Design Studio)

Area 50000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Shuang Pan, Xiu Wang, Gang Deng

Text description provided by the architects. Changchun Culture & Ecology park, the former Changchun No. 1 Water Treatment Plant built during the Manchukuo Regime, is a design and operation project of urban regeneration related to the protection and transformation of industrial heritage, which has a history of water supply for eighty years in Changchun and rare ecological green space in urban hinterland with an area of 300,000 square meters.

Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage

In terms of landscape design, we reproduce the cultural context and reuse the historical buildings to show our greatest respect to the historical and cultural heritage, transform and utilize the industrial heritage for water storage, respect the characteristics of the site and reduce secondary damage arising from the development through reproduction of cultural context and reuse of historical buildings.

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Xiu Wang

We do not demolish or relocate the buildings in a barbaric way, but try our best to protect the original site and materials and the characteristics of the site, and reuse the materials on the heritage, so that the garden will also have historical traces in its regeneration.

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan

Recovery of A Natural Green Lung in Changchun

The urban ecological green space with an area of 300,000 square meters is of ecological value and impact that can not be underestimated. It is necessary for designers to respect the ecosystem on the site so as to share the ecological resources in urban development.

Save this picture! Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Pond. Image © Xiu Wang

The forest landscape corridor, which goes through the whole park, minimizes the damage to the original vegetation system while allowing people to feel comfortable in an aerobic walk. Based on the scientific and reasonable streamline plan, the park has retained several sedimentation and clean water tanks made of concrete, so as to preserve and strengthen the industrial characteristics of the site and minimize the damage to the primitive environment.

Save this picture! Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Ecosystem of the forest. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Ecosystem of the forest. Image © Xiu Wang

Renascence of Historical Buildings

Changchun Water Treatment Plant had more than 80 buildings, of which 18 were protected buildings during the Manchukuo Regime. Based on the principle of respecting the history of buildings, the old building communities are mainly restored to protect their original appearance and to ensure that the facade remains unchanged.

Save this picture! Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang

In accordance with the characteristics and importance of the original architectural space, some preserved buildings are repaired, decorated, transformed and expanded.

Save this picture! Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang

Save this picture! Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang

Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle

The only complete green lawn in the whole area is designed as an art plaza for all kinds of cultural events. It is surrounded by sedimentation tanks, the forest landscape corridor and the culture museum. The park will present you with various views wherever you go.

Save this picture! Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_Playground in the woods. Image © Shuang Pan

Save this picture! Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_walking among the green trees. Image © Xiu Wang

Changchun Culture & Ecology Park takes the ecological green space as its carrier, focuses on the activation and regeneration of green space, makes an organic integration of industrial heritage and natural landscape, and adds the elements of culture, art and fashion creativity to the park, highlights the interaction between human and nature, while promoting and changing the lifestyle, striving to set a new model for urban regeneration and industrial heritage protection in China and developing a regeneration model which is fully integrated with urban activities and upgrading of industrial structure.

Save this picture! Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_walking among the green trees. Image © Shuang Pan