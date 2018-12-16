World
  7. Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP

Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP

  • 19:00 - 16 December, 2018
Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP
Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP, Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Store time in the building. Image © Shuang Pan
Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Store time in the building. Image © Shuang Pan

Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Ecosystem of the forest. Image © Shuang Pan Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang + 61

  • Architects

    W&R GROUP

  • Location

    Intersection of Yatai Street and Fanrong Road, Changchun, Jilin, China

  • Lead Architects

    W&R Group

  • Design Team

    Design Department Ⅳ / Landscape SectionⅣ / W&R Engineering (Micron Architecture Office) / Technology R&D Center (One Studio, JSD Design Studio)

  • Area

    50000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shuang Pan, Xiu Wang, Gang Deng

  • Design Contractor

    W&R Group

  • Planning

    W&R Group

  • Architectural Design

    W&R Group

  • Landscape Design

    W&R Group / Zonbong Landscape Co., Ltd.

  • Partner of Cultural Buildings

    Urban and Rural Planning and Design Institute of Jilin Province

  • Construction

    Zhongqing Construction Group Co., Ltd. / Zonbong Landscape Co., Ltd. / Jilin Construc-tion & Fire Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Surveying and Mapping

    Changchun Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute / Jilin Province Construc-tion Engineering Quality Test Center

  • Work Team of W&R Group

    Design Department Ⅳ / Landscape SectionⅣ / W&R Engineering (Micron Architecture Office) / Technology R&D Center (One Studio, JSD Design Studio)/Brand Promotion

  • Client

    Changchun Urban and Rural Construction Committee / Changchun Construction Invest-ment Co., Ltd.
Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Store time in the building. Image © Shuang Pan
Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Store time in the building. Image © Shuang Pan

Text description provided by the architects. Changchun Culture & Ecology park, the former Changchun No. 1 Water Treatment Plant built during the Manchukuo Regime, is a design and operation project of urban regeneration related to the protection and transformation of industrial heritage, which has a history of water supply for eighty years in Changchun and rare ecological green space in urban hinterland with an area of 300,000 square meters.

Site plan
Site plan

Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage
In terms of landscape design, we reproduce the cultural context and reuse the historical buildings to show our greatest respect to the historical and cultural heritage, transform and utilize the industrial heritage for water storage, respect the characteristics of the site and reduce secondary damage arising from the development through reproduction of cultural context and reuse of historical buildings. 

Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan
Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Xiu Wang
We do not demolish or relocate the buildings in a barbaric way, but try our best to protect the original site and materials and the characteristics of the site, and reuse the materials on the heritage, so that the garden will also have historical traces in its regeneration.

Cultural Memory of Industrial Heritage_Pond for growing. Image © Shuang Pan
Recovery of A Natural Green Lung in Changchun
The urban ecological green space with an area of 300,000 square meters is of ecological value and impact that can not be underestimated. It is necessary for designers to respect the ecosystem on the site so as to share the ecological resources in urban development.

Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Pond. Image © Xiu Wang
The forest landscape corridor, which goes through the whole park, minimizes the damage to the original vegetation system while allowing people to feel comfortable in an aerobic walk. Based on the scientific and reasonable streamline plan, the park has retained several sedimentation and clean water tanks made of concrete, so as to preserve and strengthen the industrial characteristics of the site and minimize the damage to the primitive environment.

Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Ecosystem of the forest. Image © Shuang Pan
Model
Recovery of A Natural Green Lung_Ecosystem of the forest. Image © Xiu Wang
Renascence of Historical Buildings
Changchun Water Treatment Plant had more than 80 buildings, of which 18 were protected buildings during the Manchukuo Regime. Based on the principle of respecting the history of buildings, the old building communities are mainly restored to protect their original appearance and to ensure that the facade remains unchanged.

Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Shuang Pan
Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang
In accordance with the characteristics and importance of the original architectural space, some preserved buildings are repaired, decorated, transformed and expanded.

Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang
Renascence of Historical Buildings_New function and apperance. Image © Xiu Wang
Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle
The only complete green lawn in the whole area is designed as an art plaza for all kinds of cultural events. It is surrounded by sedimentation tanks, the forest landscape corridor and the culture museum. The park will present you with various views wherever you go.

Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_Playground in the woods. Image © Shuang Pan
Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_walking among the green trees. Image © Xiu Wang
Changchun Culture & Ecology Park takes the ecological green space as its carrier, focuses on the activation and regeneration of green space, makes an organic integration of industrial heritage and natural landscape, and adds the elements of culture, art and fashion creativity to the park, highlights the interaction between human and nature, while promoting and changing the lifestyle, striving to set a new model for urban regeneration and industrial heritage protection in China and developing a regeneration model which is fully integrated with urban activities and upgrading of industrial structure.

Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_walking among the green trees. Image © Shuang Pan
Activation of Citizens’Leisure Lifestyle_walking among the green trees. Image © Xiu Wang
About this office
W&R GROUP
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Cultural Architecture China
Cite: "Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park / W&R GROUP" 16 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907400/changchun-culture-of-water-ecology-park-w-and-r-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

