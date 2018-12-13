World
  7. Umi-Play Children’s Dramatic Arts Center / AntiStatics Architecture

Umi-Play Children’s Dramatic Arts Center / AntiStatics Architecture

  • 19:00 - 13 December, 2018
Umi-Play Children’s Dramatic Arts Center / AntiStatics Architecture
Theater. Image © Zhenyong Yang
  • Architects

    AntiStatics Architecture

  • Location

    XiMei Continental, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Miller, Mo Zheng

  • Project Designer

    Frank Jiang, Chris Becket, Luke Theodorius E. D. Santoso, Annie Liu, Angela Li

  • Wood Fabricator

    GuiPu Woodwork

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhenyong Yang

Exterior. Image © Zhenyong Yang Lobby. Image © Zhenyong Yang Corridor to classroom. Image © Zhenyong Yang Details. Image © Zhenyong Yang

Exterior. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Text description provided by the architects. The UMI-play Children’s Dramatic Arts Center is a playful and imaginative educational space for children to explore and grow within the performing arts. This 550sqm interior is composed of two distinct spaces and geometries, derivative of psychological studies and research, the dual areas are designed to encourage and support different behaviors and processes of learning and development.

Theater. Image © Zhenyong Yang
The primary space is comprised of a fluid and natural geometry, adaptable to various performance, expressive and improvisational activities. The second space, a series of 4 adaptable classrooms are driven towards focus and concentration.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Assembly part
Assembly part

These spaces have a more orthogonal organization with gentle expressive moments within the design of details. The combination of the fluid performance space and the regular classrooms creates and center capable of accommodating the various modes of education involved in the performing arts.

Details. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Details. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Details. Image © Zhenyong Yang
The design of the custom furniture and detailing is meant to further enhance the adaptability of the space. These components are capable of playing various different roles within the space, the children and instructors can rearrange and transform the spaces to define different environments and sets.

Corridor to classroom. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Corridor to classroom. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Lobby. Image © Zhenyong Yang
The customized geometry was fabricated through the use of simple flat pack CNC milling processes. Creating a streamlined flow from the digital to the physical the installation and precision of the construction was coordinated through a singular set of novel drawings and techniques. The singular fabrication technique redeploys variant yet related geometries through the space creating a visible thread connecting the different programmatic spaces.

Corridor to classroom. Image © Zhenyong Yang
Cite: "Umi-Play Children’s Dramatic Arts Center / AntiStatics Architecture" 13 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907344/umi-play-childrens-dramatic-arts-center-antistatics-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

石家庄“U米 ● play”儿童教育戏剧艺术中心 / 非静止建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

