  7. House of Light & Wind / Ray Architecture Viet Nam

House of Light & Wind / Ray Architecture Viet Nam

  • 20:00 - 5 December, 2018
House of Light & Wind / Ray Architecture Viet Nam
House of Light & Wind / Ray Architecture Viet Nam, © Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

© Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le + 22

  • Architects

    Ray Architecture Viet Nam

  • Location

    Việt Trì, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Hoang Minh Tue

  • Project Architects

    Duong Van Ngoc, Vu Hong Anh, Doan Phu Hai

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a new urban area on the Hoa Phong extended road, Viet tri City, Phu Tho province, the building with front side to the Southeast, adjacent to the 45 meters width road and the back side is North West, closed with internal road 12.5meters. Therefore, three sides of the house would be subjected to thermal effects from early morning to late afternoon and solutions for heat insulation, natural ventilation, energy savings need to be answered perfectly in concept design.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Based on the land shape which length up to nearly 40meters, the master plan has designated with allocated function volumes, connecting by vertical and horizontal routes which running along the land depth. Thus, these volumes will be randomly enjoyed the void space filled with light, natural ventilation and green trees.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

For ground floor, material used for inner and outer is the combination of natural slate stone wall, 450mm thickness. This wall not only creates a solidify image for the building but also an effective insulation wall and the glass folding door is maximum opened for the owner when needed, connecting functional volumes into a large space.

Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Diagram 03
Diagram 03

As the height of the house increased, the wider of console is made. This solution creates shelter to prevent glass doors system from direct sunlight. Wooden louver performs as a shield from the sunlight and block the direct view from outside (large widen road, adjacent house etc) into private living space. The house will fully opens but achieve necessary close.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The entire roof of the house is flat roof, there is a small area above the vertical grid for technical system and most of the roof area is designed as garden roof and fresh vegetable planted area. This layers perform as a heat insulation panel to the lower rooms. Gutter roof will collect all water to the tank below and combine with grey water of Koi pond then reuse to watering the house garden.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

