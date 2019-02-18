Miagui Imagevertising / Bruta Arquitetura

+ 23

Architects Bruta Arquitetura

Location Rua Salõmão Dubin, 80 - Boa Vista, Porto Alegre - RS, 91340-450, Brazil

Category Extension

Lead Architect Bruna Caldas

Area 227.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Cristiano Bauce

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The project started from the need to expand the company. Miagui is a creative studio specialised in advertising images. The proposal was the creation of a free flowing and relaxed space, align with the company's creative culture.

The three story structure was developed to be casual, with industrial aspects and visible infrastructure. The layout was designed to promote meetings and encourage exchange between staff. In the main entry a vertical garden greets you and also act as a backdrop for the neon logo. This garden provides privacy to the meeting room located just behind, in this room wooden slats and lighting create an appealing environment to welcome clients.

Elements such as the net and lighting creates a relaxed and thought-provoking environment.

One of the striking elements is the cooper piping that runs from the first to the third floor. The idea was to tell a story with lighting fixtures, pictures and work done by the company.

Innovation happens where there is the most dense connections of ideas, for this reason the core of development is all located on the same floor, so communication is fast and efficient.

We believe that work environment is a key component to involve, motivate and inspire the team. Design brings people together.