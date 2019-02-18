World
Miagui Imagevertising / Bruta Arquitetura

Miagui Imagevertising / Bruta Arquitetura, © Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

© Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce + 23

  • Architects

    Bruta Arquitetura

  • Location

    Rua Salõmão Dubin, 80 - Boa Vista, Porto Alegre - RS, 91340-450, Brazil

  • Category

    Extension

  • Lead Architect

    Bruna Caldas

  • Area

    227.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The project started from the need to expand the company. Miagui is a creative studio specialised in advertising images. The proposal was the creation of a free flowing and relaxed space, align with the company's creative culture.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The three story structure was developed to be casual, with industrial aspects and visible infrastructure. The layout was designed to promote meetings and encourage exchange between staff. In the main entry a vertical garden greets you and also act as a backdrop for the neon logo. This garden provides privacy to the meeting room located just behind, in this room wooden slats and lighting create an appealing environment to welcome clients.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Section
Section
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Elements such as the net and lighting creates a relaxed and thought-provoking environment. 

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

One of the striking elements is the cooper piping that runs from the first to the third floor. The idea was to tell a story with lighting fixtures, pictures and work done by the company.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Innovation happens where there is the most dense connections of ideas, for this reason the core of development is all located on the same floor, so communication is fast and efficient.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Mezanninne
Mezanninne
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

We believe that work environment is a key component to involve, motivate and inspire the team. Design brings people together.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Project location

Cite: "Miagui Imagevertising / Bruta Arquitetura" [Miagui Imagevertising / Bruta Arquitetura] 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907037/miagui-imagevertising-bruta-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

