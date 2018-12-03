World
  Garden Pavilion / Supervoid

Garden Pavilion / Supervoid

  08:00 - 3 December, 2018
Garden Pavilion / Supervoid
© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini

© Carlos Tamanini

  • Architects

    Supervoid

  • Location

    Localita Pontignano, 5, 53019 Pontignano SI, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Carlos Tamanini

  • Engineering and production

    Luigi D’Oro Studio & Arguzia S.r.l.

  • Lighting designer

    Cosimo Masone
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini

Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Pavilion is a temporary structure built inside the Certosa Di Pontignano, an ancient charterhouse located in the countryside outside Siena which dates back to thirteenth century. The pavilion lls up one quarter of the entrance cloister, one of the four courts around which the complex is articulated. The metal structure derives from a 12 x 12 meters square in plan, formed by triangular modules. Two modules are removed to make room for the ancient well at the centre of the cloister and a cypress at the centre of the pavilion.

© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini

The inclined roof, from which emerges the giant tree, sits on a regular grid of columns and articulates the volume of the pavilion. Its slope is aligned with the diagonal of the courtyard and gives the structure an ambiguous scale mediating from the modest size of the well in its lowest part (2,2metres) to the monumental arcades of the sixteenth century porch in its tallest corner measuring 4 metres. The perimeter of the space is de ned by a membrane of micro-perforated curtains which enable a limited degree of transparency between the interior and exterior.

© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Carlos Tamanini
© Carlos Tamanini

