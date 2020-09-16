Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Fly Box / ARO studio

Fly Box / ARO studio

Offices, Store
tt. Vôi, Vietnam
  Architects: ARO studio
  Area:  140
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Anhduong Furniture, SV light, Tien Green, VietNam stone, Xingfa Aluminium
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. ARO has designed a representative center for planning area a new development town in Voi - Lang Giang - Bac Giang.
The new center will help homebuyers better understand the appearance, materials, and functions of new life when buying a home here.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The building along the main road of Hanoi - Lang Son, and the north-south railway should be crowded traffic. The problem posed for the architect is to create a unique visual attraction to draw attention. The architectures want the new center will be a model to promote green urban for subsequent projects at this planning site and neighboring projects.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Section 02
Section 02
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The main façade of the build is east, so the building was affected by the sunshine in the morning and afternoon. So, ARO's architects have used the method is rotate the main façade of build to the southeast .reduce the amount of light while solving the problem of natural ventilation for the project to reduce the amount of power consumption by air conditioning, to reduce the light, solve the problem of natural ventilation and reduce the power consumption by air conditioning of building . With toilets, natural ventilation and natural light coming from the roof. The landscape is used by architects to create simple gardens and sun protection. The green spaces create a soft and natural approach.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Bac Giang is mountain and Midland area of Vietnam. The architects approached, surveyed the project geography and they realized the inspiration from the curves created by the mountains and clouds here. And they created this combination by planting boxes. During the day the boxes will create the shape of the hills, but in the evening when combined with light, the boxes will create an image of the clouds.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Inside is the reception and the area showcases the miniature urban model. The space of the exhibit is almost entirely opened by the glass to create the connection between man and nature. The glass doors divided space to ensure the natural ventilation. The working and operating space are also completely open to nature and the green spaces around to create more energy for the individuals working here. The wall of material is natural stone, combined with the change of height of celling as the terraced fields of the Midland area, creating a unique space for the works.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project location

Address:tt. Vôi, Lạng Giang, Bắc Giang, Vietnam

ARO studio
Cite: "Fly Box / ARO studio" 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

