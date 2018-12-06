World
  Wellness Am Holand / firm architekten

Wellness Am Holand / firm architekten

  01:00 - 6 December, 2018
Wellness Am Holand / firm architekten
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

© Adolf Bereuter

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Text description provided by the architects. The wellness area had to be doubled in size and include a variety of indoor and outdoor attractions, triumphing in an infinite outdoor pool. The area of the former spa got completely converted into a relaxation room. The aim was to create a silent space, with a spectacular view into the surrounding mountain landscape of the Austrian Alps. The floor is of rough-cut oak and the ceiling of loden textile panels.

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Site Plan and Section
Site Plan and Section
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

The walls are covered with Swiss pine and loden textiles. The main building got extended and includes the spa area. The Easter outdoor area offers a Kneipp water-treading basin, a rain shower, and a cold-water basin. The western outdoor area comes up with the infinity pool. The spatial idea of the extension is to lengthen the main building without influencing the outer appearance.

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

From the inside, the building surprises with a core of dark leveled walls, including the showers, a sauna, the fireplace and two infrared chairs. The dark floor is made of bitumen terrazzo with small aluminum sprinkles. One can circulate around the core on varying levels and views to the outdoors. It is a calming walk with noises of splashing water and sizzling fire. Considering that only 24 guests share this spacious and manifold wellness area, it becomes a truly unique choice for a hotel.

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Cite: "Wellness Am Holand / firm architekten" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

