Incineration Center of Domestic Waste Comprehensive Treatment Plant at Chaoyang District / Atelier Li Xinggang

Save this picture! Factory south elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Architecture Yingmei Zhang, Liangdong Liu

Structure Kun Chen, Zhequan Yu, Xi Chen, Nengshan Liang, Xiaoping Xu, Fan Yang

Engineering Xiaoqiang Yan, Shun Zhang, Bingying Pang, Xunan Zhang, Yan Xiong, Xiao Sun, Debin Lv, Meihong Song, Lihong Deng

Technics Guang Hong, Jiangtao Hao, Zhengyi Yin, Lianmiao Zhao, Shen Gong, Hui Ji, Xiaoming Hao, Junwei Guo, Zhao Zhang, Yongfeng Bai More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Looking at the building from the southeast side of the base. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The incineration center of Domestic Waste Comprehensive Treatment Plant in Chaoyang District, Beijing was first designed in April 2011, and it was completed and put into use in October 2016. Located in Gao’antun Village, Jinzhan Town, Chaoyang District, Beijing, it is a modern large-scale waste incineration center with international advanced equipment and technology.

Save this picture! Main entrance of the factory. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Garbage is an inevitable product of people’s urban life, and the garbage treatment center has also become an important municipal public facility in the city. The main plant of the incineration center is the building bulk and core building with the largest volume and height in the plant area.

Save this picture! Looking at the factory from the southwest side of the base. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Through the integrated design of the internal process and the external enclosure system, the building volume meets the requirements of the equipment process for space, thus making the building express the process flow and spatial characteristics of garbage transportation, storage, incineration, purification, and power generation as a whole.

Save this picture! Part of the south elevation of the office building. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Save this picture! Looking out from the east side of the building to the chimney. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Besides, under the premise of ensuring the process requirements and usage function, it emphasizes the integrity of the building volume and the strength and scale of the industrial building. The façade building materials that reflect the characteristics of industrial buildings are used to create a simple, simple, efficient, unobtrusive appearance that reveals the building’s unique architectural image.

Save this picture! Factory freight corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Based on the basic form of “square”, the volume of the building is refined at the corners of the building, the main entrance and exit, and the roof. The incineration center also has social service functions for display and education. A vivid, safe, clean and comprehensive educational exhibition corridor and a garbage disposal visit corridor are set up in the interior space of the factory.

Save this picture! Purification workshop interior. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The visit and display areas are separated from the internal production area with interfering with each other. Besides, emphasis is placed on the façade of office, visit, display and educational spaces.