Infinite Creativity / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Interiors Designers PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Location Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Area 1096.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Creativity is infinite and without borders. Creativity is a line, as well as a surface gathered and transformed by the lines.

The straight line is the trace of ideas and thoughts. The surface is the turning point of each creation. Static and dynamic lines are connected with each other, creating the space. The original texture of base station's natural form is kept deliberately. Implanted brand-new elements of design show the contradictory aesthetic of roughness and delicacy, and express core brand spirits: avant-garde, young, exquisite and elegant.

The sculptural-style counter stands in the public space, providing the elegant demeanor and outlining the outstanding new corporate image.

The light is used to shape the space. Through the simple abstract design of linear luminaires, we jump and shuttle back and forth in the space; as if every inspiration comes to the head all at once, symbolizing infinite possibilities.