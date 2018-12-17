World
  Infinite Creativity / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Infinite Creativity / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • 19:00 - 17 December, 2018
Infinite Creativity / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
© Hey!Cheese
  • Interiors Designers

    PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • Location

    Kaohsiung,Taiwan

  • Area

    1096.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Text description provided by the architects. Creativity is infinite and without borders. Creativity is a line, as well as a surface gathered and transformed by the lines.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
The straight line is the trace of ideas and thoughts. The surface is the turning point of each creation. Static and dynamic lines are connected with each other, creating the space. The original texture of base station's natural form is kept deliberately. Implanted brand-new elements of design show the contradictory aesthetic of roughness and delicacy, and express core brand spirits: avant-garde, young, exquisite and elegant.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
The sculptural-style counter stands in the public space, providing the elegant demeanor and outlining the outstanding new corporate image.

Plan
Plan

The light is used to shape the space. Through the simple abstract design of linear luminaires, we jump and shuttle back and forth in the space; as if every inspiration comes to the head all at once, symbolizing infinite possibilities.

© Hey!Cheese
