  Boitsfort – fosbury and sons / GOING EAST

Boitsfort – fosbury and sons / GOING EAST

  06:00 - 3 December, 2018
Boitsfort – fosbury and sons / GOING EAST
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

  Architects

    GOING EAST

  Location

    Bruselas, Belgium

  Lead Architects

    Anaïs Torfs, Michiel Mertens

  Area

    7000.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. Fosbury & Sons, has turned its attention to the Brussels market. Following its success in the WATT Tower in Antwerp, where the company has already expanded to a total surface area of 5,600 m2, Fosbury & Sons has now opened its first serviced office in Brussels. Fosbury & Sons is bringing its innovative vision of ‘the office’ to Brussels, introducing a new, high-quality way of working and living. Going East’s architects had delivered again the most impressive interiors, while food partner Coffeelabs will be taking care of fresh, healthy, and delicious dishes. The office is dead, long live the office!

Boitsfort – fosbury and sons / GOING EAST, © Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Fosbury & Sons’ second location - the former headquarters of cement company CBR - is located close to the Sonian Forest and only 10 minutes away from Avenue Louise. Fosbury & Sons’ The Office 'Boitsfort' occupies 7000 square metres, spread over 7 of the building’s 9 floors, with 3 extra floors below ground level for parking. In addition to the ‘Suites’ (private office spaces) and ‘Ateliers’ (shared private office spaces), there are numerous other shared workspaces throughout the building. For example, the lobby with bar on the ground floor is the perfect place to work and meet people in a pleasant and productive environment. F & S Boitsfort has a capacity of 600 people and 250 different companies.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Fosbury & Sons Boitsfort also provides its members with a restaurant and the very pleasant Bar 'Giorgio', which offers a panoramic view over the Sonian Forest from the 8th floor. 15 top-notch meeting rooms – equipped with all the necessary technology -, 1 large event room (the lobby) and Bar Giorgio are available for rent to members and non-members. As is the auditorium with a large screen that can accommodate up to 75 people. Similar to Antwerp, a lot of space is made available for art, in collaboration with Brussels art galleries Rodolphe Janssen and Veerle Verbakel Gallery, artists Perry Roberts  and the Private Art Support Foundation or simply Pasfoundation.

© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

GOING EAST
