  7. North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture

North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture

  • 10:00 - 27 November, 2018
North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture
North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture, Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
  • Architects

    Resolution: 4 Architecture

  • Location

    Mattituck, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Joseph Tanney / Robert Luntz

  • Project Architect

    Debby Yeh

  • Area

    5100.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Modular Manufacturer

    Simplex Homes

  • General Contractor

    Teresi Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Fischetti Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Mattituck on the North Fork in Long Island, this modular, prefab home is designed as a multi-generational retreat for three siblings, their families, and their parents. The home is composed of four modular units that were fabricated in Scranton, Pennsylvania then shipped and set in place at the home’s site that looks out over a bluff to the Long Island Sound.

Two of the modules contain four equitably sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, for the respective families. The other two modules are combined together to form the home’s entry and an open kitchen, dining, and living space with a media room at one end and a music room to the opposite side. The modules are built above a basement that houses a playroom and two bunkrooms for the kids. The living space opens up to a rear pool deck, featuring a barbeque zone and long, built-in benches for lounging, providing multiple zones for all of the family members to congregate.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
A large overhead canopy shades the roof deck, featuring a wood-burning fireplace and additional outdoor lounging space. On one side of the roof is a putting green for the grandfather and on the opposite side is a bocce court. In total, the house contains 5,100 square feet of living space on three levels with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was completed in 2017.

Cite: "North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture" 27 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906538/north-fork-bluff-house-resolution-4-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

