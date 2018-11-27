North Fork Bluff House / Resolution: 4 Architecture

+ 19

Architects Resolution: 4 Architecture

Location Mattituck, United States

Lead Architects Joseph Tanney / Robert Luntz

Project Architect Debby Yeh

Area 5100.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Modular Manufacturer Simplex Homes

General Contractor Teresi Construction

Structural Engineer Fischetti Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Mattituck on the North Fork in Long Island, this modular, prefab home is designed as a multi-generational retreat for three siblings, their families, and their parents. The home is composed of four modular units that were fabricated in Scranton, Pennsylvania then shipped and set in place at the home’s site that looks out over a bluff to the Long Island Sound.

Two of the modules contain four equitably sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, for the respective families. The other two modules are combined together to form the home’s entry and an open kitchen, dining, and living space with a media room at one end and a music room to the opposite side. The modules are built above a basement that houses a playroom and two bunkrooms for the kids. The living space opens up to a rear pool deck, featuring a barbeque zone and long, built-in benches for lounging, providing multiple zones for all of the family members to congregate.

A large overhead canopy shades the roof deck, featuring a wood-burning fireplace and additional outdoor lounging space. On one side of the roof is a putting green for the grandfather and on the opposite side is a bocce court. In total, the house contains 5,100 square feet of living space on three levels with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was completed in 2017.